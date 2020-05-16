Honorable Ned Nwoko, 59, keeps disappointing the doubters and naysayers over his marriage to young Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels. In a recent video circulating social media, Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband was recorded ensuring she feeds properly by spoon feeding her oats meal.

Regina Daniels who appears to have got tired of the oat meal she was having alongside her friends in the Nwoko mansion could be excused for her loss of appetite as it comes with the package of being in the first trimester of pregnancy.

But an experienced Nwoko who knew she has to feed, ensured she ate a reasonable amount of food before going about her usual activities.

Watch the cute video below:

