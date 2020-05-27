Soccer star, Cristiano Ronaldo debuted a new hairdo on Instagram on Tuesday as he showed off his long locks.

The 35-year-old has normally kept his hair in a cropped style but has let it grow longer in recent months.

His previous style was a unique ‘man-bun’ and now he’s allowed his tresses down past his eyes in length.

Cristiano Ronaldo shows off wavy long hair in throwback to early Man Utd days leaving Juventus team-mates in stitches https://t.co/YdAObIehyK — The Sun – Man Utd (@SunManUtd) May 26, 2020

The Juventus star player, shared a photo of his new hairstyle with the caption: “Approved?”

See below ;

The 35-year-old had spent two months with his family at his native home Madeira during the lockdown, but he has returned to Italy and ready for action. June 13 is the proposed date by Serie A chiefs having suspended the 2019/2020 season since mid-March due to the spread of coronavirus.

And Ronaldo was seen arriving at Juventus’s training base in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee on Tuesday, May 19 to report back for duty.

