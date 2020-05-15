Nollywood patron, Pete Edochie has paid a condolence visit to one of his protegees in the industry, Destiny Etiko as she mourns the death of her father.

Destiny Etiko announced earlier today of the passing on of her dad. The heartbroken actress took to her Instagram page to make the announcement.

Tributes have begun pouring in as fans and celebrities sent their love and condolences to the bereaved actress. Actor Pete Edochie took the extra mile of paying a condolence visit to the actress.

Destiny took to her Instagram page to share a video of the visit and how much it means to her.

She wrote: Thank you so much for everything you did for me today daddy….u came out just because of me @peteedochie u really showed me so much love and I will love u forever ❤️❤️❤️

Watch video below:

HOT NOW