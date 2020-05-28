Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly called DJ Cuppy on Thursday announced the life-changing deal she signed after keeping fans in suspense for some few days.

Recall that DJ Cuppy via her social media handle revealed she has signed a life-changing contract, well we know what it is now.

Cuppy disclosed she now has a new weekly show on Apple Music as she revealed she is first African Beats 1 radio host.

She wrote on Twitter, “THE HUGE NEWS YOU’VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Proud to announce my NEW weekly RADIO SHOW called #AfricaNow on @AppleMusic #CuppyOnAMission”

“I’m the first-ever African @AppleMusic @Beats1 radio host? Pinch me! This is for YOU Africa Promise to do my people PROUD!#AfricaNow” DJ Cuppy added.

