Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, daughter of Nigerian Billionaire, Femi Otedola has revealed how her father has been keeping himself busy during the quarantine.

DJ Cuppy revealed that her dad has been writing a book.

She shared a video of Femi Otedola in his study and captioned it; “So my dad @realFemiOtedola has lowkey been writing a book during quarantine… Would YOU read it? #FamilyFirst”

So my dad @realFemiOtedola has lowkey been writing a book during quarantine… Would YOU read it? 👀 #FamilyFirst pic.twitter.com/fPqhGsfsiC — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) May 26, 2020

In another report, DJ Cuppy revealed that in the next 48 hours she will announce the dream job she recently landed.

She said, “Remember the life-changing contract I signed and dream job I landed? Well, in 48 hours I should be allowed to reveal the HUGE NEWS and I’m already SCREAMINGGG!”

HOT NOW