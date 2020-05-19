Ifeoluwa Otedola also known as DJ Cuppy, daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola perhaps could be taking up a job soon.

DJ Cuppy, who is known to be Disc Jockey and artiste may be dumping them for a better job for the main time.

The beautiful DJ made this known via her social media handle where she disclosed that she has landed a new contract which will change her life.

She, however, reveal she will reveal the dream job next week when everything has been perfected.

Cuppy wrote, “People have been asking me what this “BIG NEWS” is… WELL; I just signed a life-changing contract and landed the dream job! BUT; I’m not allowed to reveal till next week

Promise you will be so PROUD! #CuppyOnAMission.”

