A Nigerian doctor on Twitter, Bright Oris, has shared a heartwarming story of how police officers found a newborn baby girl dumped inside of a dustbin and rushed her to the hospital where he works.

According to him, the police officers attached to the Niger state police command heard the cry of a baby in the dustbin and traced her. They immediately rushed her to the hospital to receive medical attention.

Dr. Oris says the baby girl is doing fine.

Read the story as shared on his Twitter handle below.

Update : Baby girl is doing much better… ☺️…

I’ve taken it upon myself to cater for her until a decision is reached by the management … I hope they’ll let me keep her Thanks to all of you who have been reaching out to offer support. I’ll keep us all updated 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/zzASi2jsOX — Dr Bright Oris (@Doctorr_Bright) May 31, 2020

HOT NOW