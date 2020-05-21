A Nigerian Doctor has decided to relieve some stress at work by showing off his amazing dance “legwork” steps.
With the coronavirus pandemic putting so much pressure on the frontline health workers, the doctor has decided not to let the stress get to him as he dances, showing off his legwork moves rocking his lab coat and his stethoscope around his neck.
The video is seriously trending on social media with many lauding the doctor.
See video below;
Nigerian Doctor dances off stress of working in COVID19 frontline @cnni @CNNAfrica @CNNnewsroom @HalaGorani @richardquest pic.twitter.com/bJZztwWDIb
— The VIRUS ☣ 🇳🇬🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@davies_z) May 20, 2020
HOT NOW
- I told Anita to test my boyfriend to know if he loves me, they are now married with 2 kids – Nigerian Lady laments
- Lockdown: 17-year-old boy runs away from home after impregnating his two younger sisters
- He is not a baby anymore -Nigerians slam Tonto Dikeh for kissing her son, Andre and exposing her body around him(Video)
Discussion about this post