A Nigerian Doctor has decided to relieve some stress at work by showing off his amazing dance “legwork” steps.

With the coronavirus pandemic putting so much pressure on the frontline health workers, the doctor has decided not to let the stress get to him as he dances, showing off his legwork moves rocking his lab coat and his stethoscope around his neck.

The video is seriously trending on social media with many lauding the doctor.

