Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh is currently under fire as social media users slam her hard for begging her son, King Andre to kiss her in a cozy video. The mother of one took to her Instagram stories to share a cute moment she had with her son while they were both in bed.

In the video, Tonto Dikeh could be seen begging her son to kiss her while she wrapped a white towel around her. Nigerians saw more than the cute gesture between the mother and son in the video.

Watch the video and reactions below:

