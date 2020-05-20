Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh is currently under fire as social media users slam her hard for begging her son, King Andre to kiss her in a cozy video. The mother of one took to her Instagram stories to share a cute moment she had with her son while they were both in bed.
In the video, Tonto Dikeh could be seen begging her son to kiss her while she wrapped a white towel around her. Nigerians saw more than the cute gesture between the mother and son in the video.
Watch the video and reactions below:
HOT NOW
- Lady celebrates her 50th birthday but Social Media users are finding it hard to believe it’s her real age (Photo)
- I don’t do small boys, my kind of men are in Aso Rock – Botched surgery survivor, Omotee brags
- Nigerian singer, Fireboy drops his personal phone number on social media -Fans go crazy as they connect to him (Video)
Discussion about this post