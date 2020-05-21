Nigerian singer, Augustine Miles Kelechi, better known as Tekno Miles has thrown a direct shade at fellow singer, Seyi Shay for sharing raunchy photos of herself.

The Yolo crooner took to her Instagram page earlier today to share some sexy photos, aftewhich she claims to have been hacked. Reacting to the news, Tekno took to his Twitter page to tell Seyi to be more daring next time if she really wants to trend.

He wrote:

”Show us everything if you want to trend… which one is back and chest lol.. #allofasudden“

While songster, Seyi Shay believes there was a deliberate attack on her social media handle which led to some of her pictures going viral earlier today, media personality, Shade Ladipo however, refused to believe.

Seyi Shay in a statement via her Twitter account here she wrote;

“I cannot tell why/who is doing this, but my IG account has been compromised & my privacy is being violated. Seems to be a deliberate attack as the photos circulating are not from a recent exchange. Please ignore all DMs from my account and do not share any personal info.”

