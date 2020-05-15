It appears children of Nigerian singers, Jamil Balogun and Imade Adeleke have found friendship in each other. Tiwa Savage’s son, Jam Jam visited his bestie, Imade yesterday as she turned 5.

Sharon Ademefun, the sister to award-winning singer, David Adeleke took to her Instagram page to share photos from the private party and Jamil Balogun was part of the guest list she referred to as Imade’s bestie.

Sharon also took Instagram to shower praises on Sophia Momodu as she celebrates her niece’s 5th birthday. The mother of three acknowledged her for a great job in taking care of her daughter Imade Adeleke, who is also the first daughter of Davido.

You’re doing a great job – Davido’s sister, Sharon praises Sophia Momodu

In her words;

“Well done mom, Your a great job with Imade Adeleke”.

Checkout photos from the party below:

