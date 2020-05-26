Nigerian songster, Wizkid can now boast of having a music producer in his family. This comes as his eldest child Boluwatife is gradually making his way into the entertainment industry as a producer.

This was made public by his mom, Shola Ogudu, via her social media handle where she revealed that nine-year-old Boluwatufe Balogun could now make fresh beats from start to finish.

She wrote,

“Tife has been making some really really dope beats…. DOPE BEATS!!!!!!!!

Lmaoo… To share or not to share!? Snippets ofcourse 🙄

“Ok I’ll do a Live session with my Lil ma playing some of the beats his made and ALSO making a whole new beat from start to finish. Drop a comment if you’re in .. Lez GAO!!!”

Perhaps, Boluwatife could produce a song for his talented Dad in future.

