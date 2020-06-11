According to the reports, the Ogun State Commissioner for Health , Dr. Tomi Coker, on Wednesday said 104 out of the 108 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Tuesday were from one company.

Recall that on Tuesday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said the state recorded 108 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 471.

Coker told PUNCH correspondent in Abeokuta that the state had recorded 13 COVID-19 deaths.

She said, “104 cases are from a single site and they are all asymptomatic. 108 new cases, 104 from Sagamu, three from Abeokuta South and one from Yewa South.”

Also, the state government said there was no going back on its plan to reopen the religious centres despite the alarming 108 COVID-19 cases recorded in the state within 24 hours.

The government said the latest figure, which was the highest figure it had recorded since the index case, was not a reflection of community spread of the virus .

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Communications ,Remmy Hazzan, who stated this, said the 104 new cases were from one company in Sagamu.

He said the state government subjected the staff of some companies along Sagamu-interchange to what he called a total COVID-19 test, when it learnt that they were not observing protocols for the virus.

