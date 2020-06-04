A four-year-old girl who was repeatedly raped by her school teacher speaks out.
The young girl narrated her traumatic experience of how her ‘school uncle’ constantly rapes and touches her private part in a video.
The little girl identified the teacher as Elias adding that he will always sexually assault her whenever she comes to school.
Reporting the story, the mother of the rape victim, identified as Ayele Esther noted how her daughter sustained injuries on her private part due to the sexual assault.
In tears, Esther noted that the uncle usually lures her daughter with packets of sweets, and after raping her, he will warn her to keep quiet about the incident.
Watch the sad video below:
