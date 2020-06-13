Nigerian female artiste, Di’ja has reacted to the situation of things in the country as she urged Nigerians to come together as one not minding the diversities.

Di’ja in a tweet wrote, “A day has to come where we rise above the divide in Nigeria. You want to piss off your politicians, then come together as one!”

She went on to call on the government stating that the people are tire.

“I’m ok with being stuck because it’s my fault, but being stuck due to systems being placed that don’t serve us well is hard to swallow cc @MBuhari @BashirAhmaad @ProfOsinbajo we continue 2 ask u all to create this change. Ur people r tired! We need to create generational wealth,” Di’ja declared.

The Mavin artiste also spoke on the insecurity in the country as lives are being lost.

Di’ja added, “Unfortunate. Different parts of our country is failing and lives are being lost but the divide has made it where empathy is lost to our fellow man.”

