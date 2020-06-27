Amidst reports making the rounds on of Davido axing his road manager, Aloma DMW, the proud Ikotun breed has shared a video of himself getting a tattoo of his boss, David Adeleke on his arm.

It was alleged a few days ago that his boss, Davido had sacked him from his house and he is now living with his parents.

He has proven himself to be loyal to his boss by getting a tattoo of Davido on his arm to dispel any rumors of any fight in the camp of Davido.

Watch Video below:

