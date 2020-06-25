New photos of McMorris Ndubueze who has been out of the entertainment scene for a while, surfaced online and everyone is amazed at how much he had changed.

If you watched Nollywood movies in the 2000s, you would recall that alongside Jim Iyke, Emeka Ike, Charles Okocha, Hanks Anuku, and more, they were the ‘Bad Boys’ of Nollywood at the time, and they won the hearts of many Nigerians both home and abroad.

A few of the slangs he used in movies are; “We go relate” “You dey loose concentration” “Make we just die the tratratra” etc.

We searched around and found Ndubueze’s Instagram page, and we noticed he has been out of the country for a while.

Checkout some of his photos we stumbled upon below,

Here are some older photos of the actor you might be more familiar with,

HOT NOW