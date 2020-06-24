The Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has used a private jet to fly his wife and children to the United Kingdom in violation of the local and international travel ban during COVID-19 lockdown across the country, Sahara reporters.

Sahara Reporters gathered that Emefiele’s wife, Margaret and two children, Godwin and Andrew flew out of the country on Monday, 1st, June 2020 in a Bombardier 550 luxury jet owned by Dangote who co-owns Executive Jet Services alongside Sam Iwajoku.

This is the same company embroiled in a recent controversy over the violation of the nation’s lockdown by flying musician, Naira Marley, to Abuja from Lagos to perform at a concert at Jabi Lake Mall.

The Federal Government had announced that only essential travels will be permitted by air across the country but flight manifest sighted by SaharaReporters shows that Emefiele used a private jet – a Global Express Bombardier 550 luxury jet with registration number N104DA – belonging to Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

It reportedly costs at least $10,000 per hour – about N3.8m – to fly on this luxury jet.

According to a flight tracker released by Sahara Reporters, the flight departed Lagos International Airport around 8pm, Nigerian Time on June 1, 2020 and landed in Heathrow, 2:37am

SaharaReporters learnt that the jet carried Mrs Margaret Emefiele, his sons – Godwin Pammichukwu Jnr. and Andrew Olisehike Emefiele.

The CBN governor is believed to have flown his family out of harm’s way or back to school in the UK or beyond as the flight was clearly a non-essential one.