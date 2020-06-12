Governor Godwin Obaseki was disqualified from contesting in the primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2020 election Has reportedly decamped to PDP.

According to reports the Governor has joined the People’s Democratic Party and is set to be the flag-bearer for the PDP

The report reads:

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has joined the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Obaseki has since collected his membership card at Ward 4, Oredo Local Government. It was gathered that the governor is moving into the PDP with all the 18 Local Government Chairmen in Edo State together with 12 lawmakers in the State Assembly. A source disclosed that all Governors of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP are expected to visit the Edo state governor this weekend.

Details later.

HOT NOW