The CEO of Executive Jets Services; Dr Sam Iwuajoku, has allegedly described Naira Marley and his cohorts that were taken down to Abuja for a concert as useless in its apology letter to the Federal Government.
According to the letter, the passenger manifest had the name, FASHOLA BABATUNDE, on it. Hence, he thought it was a flight for the Minister of Works and his men. Iwuajoku then proceeded to add that he did not know that “it was a bunch of useless people.”
Recall that we reported that the operations of the flight company were yesterday suspended over the issue.
