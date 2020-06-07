After sharing new photos of her, Cynthia Morgan took to her Instagram handle to unfollow Davido and everyone else she once followed on the popular photo-sharing platform.

Aside that Cynthia Morgan also deleted all her post while she left her followers untouched.

Recall that a few weeks ago, Cynthia Morgan via an Instagram live video, with Ex-Miss Globe Nigeria, Cassandra, revealed why she disappeared from the entertainment industry for some while.

Cynthia Morgan in her statement alleged that her former record label Northside Inc owned by Jude Okoye seized her accounts, made her stop using her name as well, and not promote her and does not own rights to the music she produced thus losing virtually everything.

However, Jude Okoye would later go public to deny the report as well as releasing her contract details online.

This latest decision from her could mean a come back to the industry as a solo act, we are looking out to see how it will all play out.

