Fans of Nigerian star, David Adeleke Davido have taken to social media to troll Cynthia Morgan after the DMW boss announced through his handle that he would be changing his number.

Recall that Davido in a tweet told Cynthia Morgan to call him so he could help her get back to her feet but things seems to have changed after Jude okoye release her contract details and she isn’t as bold as before.

However, it looks like Davido changed his number after he sustained a leg injury as he might just want to be alone and away from the buzz of social media which he is used to.

His fans have however started to drag Cynthia Morgan on Twitter.

See some of their Tweets below;

As the matter take be ehn! Even for morning devotion Cynthia Morgan no dey concentrate as she don hear say Davido won change hin phone number😂😂😂 #TheMATTER pic.twitter.com/FeW0G2XOQF — Dayor_Official 🌪🌋🌍 (@callmedaem) June 4, 2020

Damn do you all just have Cynthia Morgan five minutes of fame — Ihechu (@phil_heal) June 4, 2020

Who told you people that Cynthia Morgan hasn't called Davido and that Davido is changing his mind. You don't know what Davido is dealing with at his own end. You people have problem oh. — Adetomi (@AdetomiAdewale) June 4, 2020

Cynthia Morgan where at thou OBO don change his number oooo pic.twitter.com/6hmVeMgv8W — Nathillarious (@Nathillarious01) June 4, 2020

Oh! Cynthia Morgan 🙆🙆

How we wan take call baba now 🤷🤷#cynthiamorgan #Davido https://t.co/uJIU5H8lzM — Imo Ben (@BenzyImo) June 4, 2020

