Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, and his wife, Edith, have gone into self-isolation after one of their daughters recently tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The governor disclosed this on his Instagram page on Friday June 26.
”Earlier today, Edith and I received the news that one of our daughters has tested positive for #COVID19. Hence, in-line with the laid out procedures, we are both going into isolation for the next 14-days.
We will continue to keep you all updated.” he wrote
