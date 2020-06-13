Instagram made celebrity, Mompha in a recent statement following Hushpuppi’s arrest which has been confirmed by the International Police (INTERPOL) has stressed that not every story reported is true.

Recall reports disclosed that Huspuppi and his accomplices in Nigeria, Dubai and other countries allegedly defrauded the US government of over $100 million meant for Native Americans in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, Mompha in a reaction via an Instastory post he shared told his followers not to believe the stories flying around.

He added that the same stories surfaced when he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), but he was only charged with selling foreign currency without license. Mompha also disclosed that the anti-graft agency are still yet to prove their case against him.

See his post below;

HOT NOW