Eniola Badmus has reacted to the painful death of Ibidunni Ighodalo, wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo.

According to the 36-year-old actress, Ibidunni Ighodalo who is also the chief executive officer of Elizabeth R, a leading public relations and events management company, had plans to decorate the venue for Davido and Chioma’s wedding for free.

Eniola Badmus disclosed that Ibidunni was a beautiful soul and she will be greatly missed.

“I’m absolutely speechless and I don’t even know where to start from ……. The first time we met was 2006 when we both modeled for V-mobile advert then we became friends fast forward to 2009 when I went for city people event at TBS I remember when I was leaving the venue there were hoodlums and area boys outside and I was so scared to go out and she gave me the courage to go,in the process of doing that three of the boys were about to rob me and Ibidun faced them and got injured in the process and Ibidun’s phone was snatched away and her bag……..Fast forward to 2019 when Davido engaged Chioma, Ibidun called me and said she wants to decorate their venue for the engagement and wedding and she will be doing it at no cost……..what a beautiful soul, I will miss you Ibidun

WITH TEARS.. REST ON”

