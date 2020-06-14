Davido’s brother, Adewale Adeleke’s 4 month old marriage to wife, Kani is reportedly going south.

According to alleged reports by Instagram blogger, Gist Merchant, the couple who recently held a lavish wedding ceremonies in Nigeria and Dubai, have been having serious issues which could lead to irreconcilable differences, if not properly handled.

“Either there is something jinxing Baba Olowo’s children’s relationships or there is something in the water they are drinking. I still don’t want to believe what i am hearing and wish to regard it as initial strife posed by new marriages.

While we are running around trying to save Chivido looks like there is trouble in Adekani paradise. The union has been described as being between two toxic people, they are trying to keep everything hush hush but the details of the fights are so messy, we are talking Tyson vs Holyfield level

I am hoping this post shames them into retracing their steps and sorting out their issues because i dont want to hear that anything happened not after all the money that was spent and the peppering done for their marriage festival