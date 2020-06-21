Veteran Nollywood actor, Alex Usifo, popularly known as Chief Odiete has been celebrated by his daughter, Sarah on social media.

Sarah Alex-Usifo stunned social media users after sharing photos of the thespian on her twitter page and celebrated him for being a good father.

She wrote:

Happy Fathers Day to the best dad in the world. Thank you for always being there for me and showing me the true meaning of leadership, love and the value of wisdom; for being such an inspiration and a shining example❤️ #FathersDay

See lovely photos of the living legend below

