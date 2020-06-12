A young man decided to surprise an elderly food seller with cash gift on the road. The woman couldn’t hold back her emotions after the good samaritan surprised her with the cash gift.

The good Samaritan pretended to buy food from the woman and while she was about to prepare the food, he brought out a huge sum of money from his pocket and stuffed it in her hand.

The excited woman broke into tears as she poured blessings on the young man who was already glad that he was able to put a smile on somebody’s face.

He urged her to use the money to get some things to expand her business so it can move better.

Watch the video below;

