Nigerians have blasted blasted billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy for incessantly trying to get the attention of Nigerian heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua.





Cuppy took to the comments section of a photo Anthony Joshua shared on his Instagram page to jeer him up for being a vegan as he had earlier posted.

Cuppy in reaction wrote: Yass Femi, Vegan Gelato 😍.

Almost Everyone pounced in her to stop trying to get AJ’a attention as he never seems to look at her side.



In a recent interview with The Sun, the Nigerian born British boxer opened up on life in lockdown with his family including becoming “super dad” to his four-year-old son, JJ, and how it has been hard for him to balance his profession together with his personal life.

Anthony Joshua said,

“I think you can date and still be a successful sportsman but it’s hard to find a balance and I would have to compromise — which I’ve not felt able to do.

HOT NOW