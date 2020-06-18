Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has taken to social media to congratulate her daughter Michelle Aigbe, over her new endorsement as a brand ambassador as well as celebrate her son Juwon Gentry on his 10th birthday.

Mercy Aigbe shared a photo of her daughter and captioned it; “My Baby I am so proud of you, Congratulations on all your endorsements and your new range of products dropping soon! Hottest Brand Ambassador, Brand Influencer, CEO, Michelle Beauty! I couldn’t be prouder”

Taking after her mother, Michelle is a social media influencer and model as well as an entrepreneur and owns her brand in various lines of businesses.

The Nollywood actress also dropped a photo of her and her son to celebrate his 10th birthday and captioned it;

“My Joy! My Pride! The one who has my mumu button! …. Happy 10th birthday OLAJUWON mi …… #omomercy All I have to say is thank you Jehovah, to you be all the Glory, Honor and Adoration 🙏🙏🙏”

Mercy Aigbe and her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry got separated due to reports of domestic violence. However, their marriage produced two wonderful children, Michelle Aigbe and her brother Juwon Gentry.

