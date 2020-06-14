Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy seems to be different from some celebrities, who are known for blocking followers on social media especially trolls as she revealed she has never blocked anyone on social media.

DJ Cuppy said, “I don’t believe in blocking people; I have never blocked a single person on social media in my life.”

This comes amidst her celebration of becoming the first-ever African to host a radio show on Apple.

DJ Cuppy wrote on Twitter, “FINALLY got the chance to celebrate! Hnoured to be the first EVER African to host a radio show on Apple Music.”

FINALLY got the chance to celebrate! 🥂🍾🌍 Honoured to be the first EVER African to host a radio show on Apple Music  #AfricaNow #CuppyOnAMission pic.twitter.com/aqN35PGe3t — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) June 13, 2020

Recall that she recently revealed the deal with Apple happens to be one of the biggest deal she ever signed.

