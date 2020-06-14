Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy seems to be different from some celebrities, who are known for blocking followers on social media especially trolls as she revealed she has never blocked anyone on social media.
DJ Cuppy said, “I don’t believe in blocking people; I have never blocked a single person on social media in my life.”
This comes amidst her celebration of becoming the first-ever African to host a radio show on Apple.
DJ Cuppy wrote on Twitter, “FINALLY got the chance to celebrate! Hnoured to be the first EVER African to host a radio show on Apple Music.”
FINALLY got the chance to celebrate! 🥂🍾🌍 Honoured to be the first EVER African to host a radio show on Apple Music #AfricaNow #CuppyOnAMission pic.twitter.com/aqN35PGe3t
— Cuppy (@cuppymusic) June 13, 2020
Recall that she recently revealed the deal with Apple happens to be one of the biggest deal she ever signed.
HOT NOW
- Woman left with intestines hanging outside her belly for rest of her life after nightclub shooting (Photos)
- Boko Haram releases footage of the execution of captured policeman and soldier (Graphic Video)
- You will lose your life during childbirth -Fan curses pregnant Nina Ivy on social media
Discussion about this post