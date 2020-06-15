Nigeria billionaire, Ned Nwoko has declared his intention to be in the labour room with his wife, Regina when she’s due for delivery.

The lover-man stated this during a live video on Instagram, adding that he is not sure if she is going to give birth in Nigeria or in another country. Howwever, Ned said no matter the country, his only prayer is to be by her side when she goes into labour. He said he wants to watch her deliver his baby.

The couple who got married in 2019 made the announcement towards the end of May 2020, that they are expecting their first child together.

Watch the video below;

