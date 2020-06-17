Popular Nigerian-American broadcaster, Dan Foster has been reported dead.

The versatile radio veteran was said to have died of the novel Covid-19 pandemic.

As at press time, the cause of his death is yet to be confirmed but reports making the rounds claim he died of the deadly coronavirus.

There has been an outpouring of emotions on social media, as friends and colleagues of the deceased confirmed the news and paid tributes to him.

Among them is a former host of the popular TV show, Who Wants to be a Millionaire, Frank Edoho, who said a friend confirmed the news to him.

“I just got off the phone, my friend Oscar confirmed that Dan Foster has passed on. This is a very very dark year. How can I overcome this unending melancholy? Rest in Peace, dear Friend,” Edoho tweeted.

