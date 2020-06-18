Flyboi INC boss, Kizz Daniel has added a feather to his cap following a major move to American record label and publishing company, EMPIRE, one week to the release his project, “King Of Love“.

According to the reports, the music company houses Nigerian singer, Olamide and international artists such as Snoop Dogg, Tyga, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Duval, and Fat Joe.

The news was announced by Empire on social media. They wrote;

Kizz Daniel also shared the news on social media. See below;

HOT NOW