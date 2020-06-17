The police have reportedly arrested Seyitan Babatayo, the lady who accused Nigerian singer, Dapo Oyebanjo, better known as D’banj, of raping her at Glee hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, in 2018.

This is coming after the singer through his legal counsel, refuted the rape allegation from the lady who claimed that he crept in on her in the early hours of the morning to forcefully have his way on her after refusing his advances the night before.

Seyitan’s lawyer, Ojoge, Omileye, confirmed her arrest in an interview with Premium Times on Tuesday, June 16th, in Lagos.

“They arrested Seyitan this morning in Lagos. They arrested our client but somebody is already there to facilitate her release on bail,” her lawyers revealed.

“This matter is coming to Abuja by tomorrow; we are petitioning. The Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) is taking up the petition tomorrow. That is all I can say about it for now,” they said.

Journalist, Kiki Mordi confirm that as of today, Seyitan is still detained in Sodipo police station, Ikeja, Lagos and hasn’t been granted access to friends, family or a lawyer.

Seyitan accused D'Banj a couple of weeks before this article of sexual assault.

