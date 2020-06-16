Nigerian veteran artiste, D’banj has finally reacted to the alleged sexual abuse made against him a few weeks back. This comes a week after his 40th birthday.

D’banj in a statement via his Instagram page revealed that the incident is a slap to his marriage, his wife, his entire family and those who believe in him.

He disclosed that the accusation has been handled over to his legal team.

Dbanj wrote, “Today is exactly 1 week after my birthday and this will be the only time I will address the recent false allegations and lies from the pit of hell. I have chosen to do so because the incident is a slap to my marriage and my beautiful wife, my entire family and those who believe in me. I did not want to dignify the slurs with a response but it appears my silence has empowered my accusers to think i have been scared into the shadows so I would like to state that these Accusations are false and ludicrous and Have been handed over to my Legal Team. It’s unfortunate that this is coming a few weeks before the second anniversary of the passing of my son Daniel And this well timed falsehood has reopened the painful scars of my deep loss. To my fans and loved ones , thanks for the support, your positive comments and prayers. God bless us all. 🙏🙏🙏”

