Yesterday, 14th June, was a black Sunday for the Ighodalo’s family, and also for loads of other people who knew Ibidunni, and others who heard or benefited from her good works. The late Ibidunni Ighodalo was truly a remarkable woman from all of life’s aspects, and though we have lost a priceless gem on earth, we are more than certian that she is in a better place. Yes, she is!

A woman described by many as special, genuinely and uniquely kind, and of course, a mother of many. She was a philanthropist, a ‘pastor’s wife’, and a beautiful woman many adored. And in her quest to extend goodness to others who didn’t have the means, she birthed one of Nigeria’s most renowned foundation, ‘Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation‘, after waiting on the LORD for a child for eleven years.

In a post shared on her Instagram page two days ago, she made a prayer to her fans, in her own words, it reads;

“May your day be beautiful and blessed beyond measure.The lord will Pleasantly surprise you today in Jesus name amen🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏“

A lot of people have stormed her page, and specifically that photo, to pay tribute to the rare gem, that was, “Ibidunni”. And as expected, so many people are still in disbelief as to why she had to go this early.

Below is a video that has been circulating online, a video where she shared the pains she went through as a result of not having kids, and how she started her foundation.

May her soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.

