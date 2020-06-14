According to the report, a former beauty queen and wife of Ituah Ighodalo, senior pastor of Trinity House Church, Lagos, Ibidun Ighodalo has died.

The report disclosed that the former Miss Lux died in the early hours of Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Ibidun who was to mark her 40th birthday on the 19th of July was said to have been in Rivers states helping with the building of isolation centres for COVID-19 patients.

According to sources, she died of cardiac attack in her sleep around 2 am.

A statement by Asue Ighodalo reads;

“The Ighodalo and Olaleye Ajayi families are deeply saddened to announce the sudden loss of our beloved wife and daughter Mrs. Ibidunni Ituah-Ighodalo who passed away in the early hours of today,” the statement read.

“As you will understand, this is a difficult time for our families and we will appreciate some privacy during this time. All information of burial proceedings will be provided in due course,” it added.

Following the announcement of her death, Nigerians have taken to social media to react;

God, You Are Faithful In All Your Ways With a sad, shocking & broken heart I received the news of the death of Sister Ibidun Ighodalo.. Peace of the Lord be with Pastor Itua Ighodalo, families & all Trinity House family. Good Night & Rest in Peace

It Is Well With Our Soul! pic.twitter.com/i1MxKgf13f — Gbemi Dennis™ (@GbemiDennis) June 14, 2020

RIP Ibidun Ighodalo.

I’m so devastated by this news.

Please pray for her family! 💔 pic.twitter.com/m2myqKU8eb — Sally Suleiman (@is_salsu) June 14, 2020

Life! Ibidun Ighodalo?

Just gone ……. like a candle in the wind.

Too much of a heartbreaking news.

May God comfort our very dear Pastor Ituah and rest of family in the way that only He can in Jesus name. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Dg57xkat44 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) June 14, 2020

