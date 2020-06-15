Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okorie has reacted to the death of wife of popular Lagos pastor, Ibidun Ighodalo.

Recall the ex beauty queen gave up the ghost on Sunday morning and the news came as a shock to most Nigerians later in the day.





In reaction to her death, Mercy described Ibidun as the sweetest and most gentle lady she’s ever met. Her message was short but you can tell how deeply hurt the actress is by the death of the popular entrepreneur.

See what she wrote below:

I’m really, truly shocked. The sweetest, most gentle lady. My heart is broken and I cannot imagine how hard it is for Pastor Ituah, your kids, your family and everyone who loves you. 💔

