Popular Lagos buinesswoman, Ibidunni Ighodalo, who’s the founder of Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation and wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, the head pastor of Trinity House Church has according to new reports, passed away.

The former beauty Queen, who was also founder of Elizabeth R, a popular events planning company, reportedly died of cardiac arrest around 2:00am Sunday morning.

Her spouse, Pastor Ituah confirmed the reports stating that he is with her family. His church, Trinity House Church also shared a black photo on its official Instagram page, with members of the church in the comment section paying tribute to late Ibidunni. May her soul rest in peace.

In other news, A lady was left in severe pains and a failed result after spending a whopping amount to get her boobs done.

Surprisingly, the plastic surgeon who operated on her is allegedly quack doctor, Anu Med Contour who has been called out many times for taking a huge sum of money from ladies to enhance their body parts only to leave them with life-threatening results.

