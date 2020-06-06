Former reality TV star and actress, Gifty Powers, in a recent statement has disclosed that she lives life on her terms and isn’t concerned about the opinion of others.

Gifty in a statement with Saturday Beats said, “I think it’s okay to expose one’s body but it is not a do-or-die affair. As long as there is mutual understanding about limits on body areas to be exposed with the person in charge of the project then you are good to go. For example, if I’m to appear nude on the cover of a magazine, I would discuss with the creative director of that particular project about the limits to which I could bare my body.

“No matter what one does, one would always get criticised; even while defending oneself. But the truth is that everyone is entitled to their opinions, whether pretty or ugly. I do not and will never hold such hypocrisy against them.

“I only focus on important matters. The fact that I have an amazing mother who supports all my moves, a daughter who gives me peace and joy, my two younger siblings that crack me up with jokes whenever I’m down, is enough for me. Naysayers are the least things on my agenda.’’

The actress noted that being a mother had changed a lot about her.

She said, “Being a mother is the most gracious gift from God that no one can tamper with. It has changed many things about me. When I’m outside the house, I call my mum several times asking about the well-being of my daughter. Loving a child is something a mother cannot control. It’s like an already installed programme in one’s DNA.

“It may be quite difficult to explain. Until one gives birth, one wouldn’t know the feeling I’m talking about.”

HOT NOW