A Nigerian man identified as one Mr Chidiebere Ogbonna reportedly returned the 1.8 million Naira he found in a carton of Indomie noodles he purchased.

According to reports surrounding the situation, the carton was partially filled with noodles coupled with bundles of N1000 notes. Chidiebere stated that as soon as he got home, he opened the carton and when he saw what was inside, he immediately returned it back.

When asked why he returned the cash despite the hardship ravaging the country right now, Chidiebere said the money was not his, so there was no reason for him to keep it.

The vendor who could not hold back his joy, thanked him and told him to come back and collect a carton of indomie whenever he needs it till December.

