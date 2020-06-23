Instagram is on fire as a female carpenter identified as Adzigbi Nana Ama Esime Comfort is making waves on the platform. Some days ago, a video of the Instagram Socialite went viral on the platform.

In the video, she could be seen Twerking to a song while cleaning a window. As usual, there were massive reactions to the clip she uploaded.

From what we gathered, Esime produces furniture of all kinds and sometimes she releases twerking videos whiles prying her trade; the videos and pictures of which she shares on social media to attract prospective clients to buy her products.

Check out her photos below:

