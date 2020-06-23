Instagram is on fire as a female carpenter identified as Adzigbi Nana Ama Esime Comfort is making waves on the platform. Some days ago, a video of the Instagram Socialite went viral on the platform.
In the video, she could be seen Twerking to a song while cleaning a window. As usual, there were massive reactions to the clip she uploaded.
From what we gathered, Esime produces furniture of all kinds and sometimes she releases twerking videos whiles prying her trade; the videos and pictures of which she shares on social media to attract prospective clients to buy her products.
Check out her photos below:
HOT NOW
- Many people always ask if I’m half-caste -Hilda Dokubo speaks on hair, complexion
- Davido’s father reportedly calls his son to order, settles fight between him and Chioma
- Now that I’ve done my butt surgery, the next is my lips, I want it bigger -Mercy Eke reveals (Video)
Discussion about this post