According to the update shared by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, it has disclosed that over 1 million applications have been received from across the country in less than 48 hours that it opened the N-Power (Batch C) portal.

This was made public via Twitter.

Recall that the enrolment exercise for the new N-Power beneficiaries commenced on June 26.

The Ministry also reiterated that all young Nigerians between the ages of 18-35 with or without formal education can apply for a slot in the new program which would be very focused on agriculture.

“The number of applications so far received is an indication of the number of our youths who need jobs and the confidence in the program.

The Ministry will continue to collaborate with its technical partners to provide timely support to all applicants. The selection process would be fair and transparent and the public would also be carried along at every stage,” she said.

The N-Power Programme was inaugurated by the President, Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), in 2016 under the National Social Investment Programme.

HOT NOW