According to the report, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday, June 19, paid a condolence visit to Pastor Ituah Ighodalo and husband of businesswoman and notable event planner, Ibidun Ajayi-Ighodalo, who died on Sunday, June 14 in Port Harcourt.

The report disclosed that the former President offered words of comfort to Pastor Ituah and also prayed for him.

Ibidun will be laid to rest in Lagos on Saturday, June 20.

Many Nigerians, as well as dignitaries, continue to mourn the death of the late event planner, whom many have been speaking good about.

