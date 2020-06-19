According to the reports, the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun on Friday announced the suspension of the planned reopening of religious centres across the state.

Religious centres were earlier scheduled to reopen today, Friday.

The Governor said the suspension became imperative in the face of the rise in the community transmission and spread of COVID-19 in the state, ChannelsTV report.

He made the declaration while briefing journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital.

On Tuesday, Lagos state, too, had suspended its plan to reopen religious centres.

Abiodun, in his Friday address, announced that the current ease of lockdown from Monday to Friday is still in force while residents are expected to stay indoors on Saturdays and Sundays.

While reading the riot act on further flaunting of the laid down directives on measures to flatten the pandemic, the governor said interstate-travel is still prohibited.

