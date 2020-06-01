Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp in a recent statement applauded Nigeria’s legendary footballer, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, who he said has the most brilliant individual strike in the German Bundesliga.

Klopp said Okocha’s performance against legendary German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn during the 1992/93 season is the most spectacular goal in the history of the league.

Okocha, who at that time played for Eintracht Frankfurt dribbled past Kahn, and a couple of defenders, before scoring.

Klopp went ahead to reveal that the likes of Okocha was the reason top European clubs go all out to sign African players,

“He scored the most spectacular goal in the history of German football,” the Liverpool manager told The Guardian.

“It took like five minutes of Kahn and his defenders diving on the floor before he put the ball in the net!

“Some of the world’s best players have been from Africa. George Weah, Didier Drogba, Yaya Touré. In their generation they were some of the best players so why should we not sign them? It’s great.”

Kahn after over 2 decades also conceded that the goal still left him “feeling dizzy.”

The goal was voted the 1993 Goal of The Year by viewers of Sportschau, an ARD German TV sports programme.

