A Nigerian man has taken to Facebook to share photos of a A Nigerian guy and lady sliced in between a pineapple to serve as a love charm between the lovers.
The made identified as Dim Emeka Abasi shared the photos on his Facebook page and asked his fans what they think it is.
He wrote:
What do you think? Voodoo? Love charm? Some sweet juicy love is about to turn very bitter abi? DEO😂😁😂
Photo Credits: Simon Utsu
HOT NOW
- Men don’t even chase ladies anymore, if you say no, they are gone -Lady laments as men stop being lover boys
- Man left dumbfounded after going through his ‘decent and godly’ female employee’s Facebook messages
- Tonto Dikeh reportedly buys a new mansion in Aso Drive, Abuja ahead of her 35th birthday (Video)
Discussion about this post