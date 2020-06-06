According to the latest report, President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Nigeria’s candidate, for the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

This was made public by Tolu Ogunlesi, the SA to the President on digital and new media via his Twitter account.

He tweeted:

President @MBuhari has nominated @NOIweala as Nigeria’s candidate for the position of DG of @wto. DG Azevedo is stepping down in August 2020, a year early, so the election of a new DG, originally scheduled for 2021, may take place much earlier.

Ngozi Okonjo Iweala was the Minister of Finance under President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan when the Peoples Democratic Party PDP was still in power.

Her nomination has seen Nigerians taken to social media to react.

See some of the reactions below;

HOW TO GET NOMINATED INTO AN INTERNATIONAL ORGANISATION: With the nomination of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the DG of the World Trade Organisation position, let me try to explain how things like this happen. If I have blocked you, you are not the type that needs the info. Thread.. — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) June 5, 2020

Good morning world.. Just want to remind us today to resist the urge to be ass slickers like buharists.. After all the hole things they said about ngozi okonjo iweala, they are now praising her.. Zombies — mayor kay (@mayorkyzo) June 6, 2020

@DrJoeAbah spot on. But World Trade Organization? After the way some countries have succeeded in de-toothing it by crippling it's arbitration section? I don't know if Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala isn't worth better? I love their premises in Geneva though even if I feel it's a meh… https://t.co/JEym5NXkza — In The City Africa (@InTheCityAfrica) June 6, 2020

With or without PMB, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala is going places already.

She doesn't need his recommendation to be what she already is.

My question is "why he has not used her wealth of experience all these while & get Nigeria out of this economic mess where even SA is tapping 4m it? — Lord Luther (@LutherVixA) June 6, 2020

Maybe the Egyptians would have preferred Kemi Adeosun.

Dear Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala,

Please relax ma'am, because the Egyptians you see today, you shall see them no more.Nah God dey your back, nor be Eczema — tiredNigerian (@DuruchibuzorE) June 5, 2020

