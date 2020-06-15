Adebayo Osinowo, a Nigerian senator from Lagos East Senatorial District, is dead.

Mr Osinowo died on Monday, an official said.

The death of Mr Osinowo, widely known as Pepper, stemmed from “complications” from ailments not immediately disclosed, Lagos government spokesperson, Gboyega Akosile, told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Osinowo was until his demise a first-term senator from Lagos East Senatorial District covering Somolu, Bariga, Kosofe, Agboyi-Ketu, Ikosi-Isheri, Ikorodu-Central, Ikorodu-North, Ikorodu-West, Igbogbo-Bayeku, Ijede, Imota, Epe, Eredo, Ikosi-Ejirin, Ibeju-Lekki and Lekki.

He was 64.

More Details shortly…

HOT NOW